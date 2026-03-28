'If you don't stand up now, you might not get a chance again': Thousands across Wisconsin rally for 'No Kings'

MILWAUKEE — From Milwaukee to Kenosha to Racine—thousands of Wisconsinites joined a nationwide wave of demonstrations Saturday as part of thousands of "No Kings" rallies nationwide.

More than 1,000 events were confirmed across the country on March 28 with rallies stretching from coast to coast. The demonstrations were organized to protest the Trump administration, the average higher cost of living and war with Iran.

Watch: Why some of the thousands of protesters across Wisconsin say they gathered Saturday to rally against the Trump administration.

'If you don't stand up now, you might not get a chance again': Thousands rally across Wisconsin for No Kings Rally

The crowds that gathered Saturday came from all walks of life—families, students and activists, all united by one message.

For Heather Mackey—the urgency of the moment brought her out Saturday.

Heather Mackey

"The recent events that have been happening in our country are non-sustainable, from wars to gas to our personal freedom," Mackey said. "If you don't stand up now, you might not get a chance again."

Kimberlyn Gelhar says the size of the movement speaks for itself.

Kimberlyn Gelha

"These are things people have to stand up for and they have to know that the majority of America, with this movement, is to bring people together," Gelhar said.

For many who showed up, it was about more than just attending a rally. It was about feeling the power of community.

"It's amazing—you get the warm fuzzy feeling," Charles Bruss said. "Sometimes almost to a point where you get tears in your eyes. When you're with these people you could feel the energy."

Charles Bruss

For Victoria Martinez—the message was simple.

"We just wanted to be here and come in solidarity and stand for what's right," Martinez said. "Enough is enough."

Victoria Martinez

Organizers say more than five million people attended No Kings events last June and more than seven million attended last October.

Whether they came for the first time or have been here before—the people who gathered Saturday say they are not done.

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