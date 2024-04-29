'I was surprised but not shocked': West Allis mayor clipped by car, neighbors want drivers to be more aware

WEST ALLIS, Wisc. — “If I had been a three-foot-tall kid, it’s sad to say it but let's be honest, that driver may not have even seen me,” said West Allis Mayor Dan Devine.

When West Allis Mayor Dan Devine woke up on April 29, he never imagined what he would be dealing with.

“I was taking the dog for her walk and as I was going across a crosswalk, a car that I'm assuming was not looking, kind of ran into me,” said Devine.

Luckily, Mayor Devine says he wasn't hurt, just left with a few scrapes and bruises.

“It was about as minor as it could be, by saying I was hit by a car. But, the more I thought about it, the more I wanted to just try to use it as a reminder for people to be attentive when they're driving,” said Devine.

TMJ4 News Mayor Devine says he isn’t mad at the person who clipped him but he wanted to share his story to get people to be more aware and careful with everyone on the road, pedestrians and drivers alike.

Mayor Devine says the reason he wanted to share his story is because he wants the people of West Allis to know that he’s committed to keeping them safe.

One of the ways his office is trying to do that is by installing traffic circles, including the one on 80th and Arthur.

Tal Dressel lives near one of the traffic circles.

“I was surprised but not shocked with the people drive nowadays,” said Dressel.

TMJ4 News Tal lives by one of the traffic circles near 80th and Arthur. He says he hasn’t seen much of an improvement since it was installed but hopes the city can place more police in the neighborhood to keep an eye on things

He says he hasn't seen much of an improvement in the 35 years he has lived in the neighborhood.

“I see the traffic fly by here all the time. People just don't stop. Early in the morning, people run the stop signs with regularity,” said Dressel.

Tal says he wants to see more police patrols near busy areas.

Mayor Devine says while there is always more that can be done to keep the streets safe, it has to be a group effort.

“Government can't fix every problem. And sometimes you need the people that are causing the problem to help be part of the solution,” said Devine.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip