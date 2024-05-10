'I want them to have a voice': Franklin mother creates nonprofit for families with Tourette Syndrome

FRANKLIN, Wisc. — A Franklin woman is the driving force behind a new organization dedicated to supporting children and families with Tourette Syndrome.

“We decided to start talking about Tourette syndrome with positivity and care and love and not something that I loathed or was afraid of, because I didn't want my children to feel that way,” said Nicole Hauch, Founder, Tourette Support & Education.

TMJ4 NEWS Nicole Hauch is the driving force behind Tourette Support and Education in Franklin. She has Tourette Syndrome and was inspired to start the organization as a way to find support for her two sons who also have the condition.

Nicole Hauch remembers getting her diagnosis when she was 12, right around the same age as her boys are now.

“I was battling myself at school. I was battling myself at home. It was a really uncertain time in my life. It was scary. I felt very alone. I pulled back,” said Hauch.

For years, she says she struggled to find a place for herself and feel comfortable in her own skin.

“That was enough for me to stop listening and to pull my head down,” said Hauch.

About 1.4 million people in the U.S. are like Nicole.

The Centers for Disease Control found that nearly 1 in 162 children have Tourette’s, with 25,000 of them living in Wisconsin.

Nicole says that information pushed her to start Tourette Support and Education, as a way to empower others who are facing the condition.

“I want them to have a voice to be able to advocate for themselves. I can do that for them, but at some point, they'll have to do that for themselves,” said Hauch.

Nicole’s husband Brett beams with pride when he thinks of his wife and boys and considers Tourette’s their superpower.

“Look at this community. Look at the support group she just built. We gave them everything plus a little bit, but you're going be a little bit better because of it,” said Hauch.

TMJ4 News Brett Hauch says he is proud to know his family is offering other kids a chance to embrace their superpower.



Nicole says Jack and Nolan are thriving.

She wants other families with Tourette’s to know there is a community here to help.

“I’m not saying it's beautiful all the time. But, I do think that it's really important to recognize those moments when it is because those are the moments that we learn to love and embrace ourselves,” said Hauch.

The group meets on the first Wednesday of every month at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex.

For more information, click here.

