'I like pushing myself to the limit': teens take on military-led obstacle course

MILWAUKEE — The third annual Wisconsin Warrior Challenge was in full swing Saturday at the Harley Davidson Museum grounds.

The event, which targets Milwaukee-area youth interested in careers in the military, closed out Milwaukee Armed Forces Week.

Participants aged 7 to 22 were divided into six teams to represent each branch of the military and were tasked with completing a joint service obstacle course.

17-year-old Micah Islas with the Kenosha Military Academy’s junior ROTC told TMJ4’s Tahleel Mohieldin the competition was a chance for his group to grow stronger as a team.

"I decided to join JROTC because I like pushing myself to the limit,” Islas said. "It's my last year commanding the raider team and I just wanted to have one opportunity to perform with these cadets because these are great cadets.”

U.S. Army Captain Trevor Madsen said the event, which features obstacle courses, drills, and survival skills, is a great way for military members to connect with young people.

“The kids here today get to have that conversation with the service members, talk about, break down those misconceptions,” Madsen said.

Milwaukee Armed Forces Week is a celebration meant to honor the sacrifices of military members and their families.

The 2024 community event series featured luncheons, military displays, and a memorial ceremony.

This year's theme was “Forward with Strength”. The celebration has been around in Milwaukee for more than 20 years.



