'I like giving back': Local college-bound student among Northwestern Mutual Scholarship recipients

North Western Mutual's scholarship program has identified Milwaukee area students who excel academically and who contribute to the community.

Over the next five years, the company's foundation is committed to supporting local area college-bound students headed to HBCU's with scholarships and internship opportunities.

It’s called the 2024 Hometown HBCU Connection Scholarship.

Nine area students have been awarded this year.

Karrington Parrish is one of nine young scholars heading to Spelman College in the Fall.

Watch her story here: Local college-bound student among Northwestern Mutual Scholarship recipients

'I like giving back': Local student among Northwestern Mutual Scholarship recipients

