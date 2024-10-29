'I just want my dogs home': Man says his dogs were stolen from his house Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Joe Cannizzo's life was turned upside down Sunday afternoon when his home in Milwaukee's Lincoln Park neighborhood was burglarized.

He returned home to find scuff marks on his door and a cracked door frame from being forced open.

The only things taken were his two dogs: a Chihuahua named Ginger and an English bulldog named Reina.

"The dogs are part of the family as well; they're my kids too," Cannizzo told TMJ4 News.

Cannizzo called the police and filed a report but wanted to do more, so he contacted TMJ4.

Milwaukee police say they are investigating the burglary and are continuing to seek unknown suspects.

Cannizzo is now relying on word of mouth to help get his dogs back.

Right now, he has more questions than answers, but he has a plea to anyone who knows where Ginger and Reina are.

"Bring my dog home. If people are watching this or have anything, bring my dog home," Cannizzo said. "I'm offering a cash reward, no questions asked."

If anyone knows the whereabouts of either dog, they are urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department or reach out to Joe on Facebook.

