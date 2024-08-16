'I have everything I need, now it's time to give back': Charity Concert raising money for a local non-profit

MILWAUKEE — A local hip-hop artist is using his talent to raise money for a Milwaukee non-profit.

The second annual Big Band BBQ will take place on Friday.

This year's show includes four choir members, four string players, four brass players, three woodwinds, a guitarist, a bassist, and a drummer.

This highly anticipated show is the creation of Emmitt James. James is an independent hip-hop jazz artist.

As a Milwaukee native, he says he has been fortunate over his 10-year music career and wants to use his platform to uplift causes he believes in.

Watch: Charity Concert raising money for a local non-profit

Local artist bulding the community through music

"Thanks to folks like Third Space Brewing, UW-Stevens Point, La Gente Art Gallery, Harmonic Harvest, and a host of many more, we're able to shift our focus from selling tickets to raising money for Future Urban Leaders," says James.

This year's show will be held at Third Space Brewing on Friday, August 16th at 7 pm.

The event is free and open to the public.

There are VIP tickets for sale which include a free 2024 Big Band BBQ T-shirt.

Future Urban Leaders has been serving Milwaukee youth since 2011.

The organization welcomes community partners, industry leaders, and volunteers to help achieve its mission of closing opportunity gaps for children in systemically marginalized communities.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error