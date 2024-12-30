'I had to be there': Milwaukee couple fights off attackers, caught on video

MILWAUKEE — A couple in Milwaukee is asking for help identifying three teens they said left them badly bruised in an unprovoked attack Friday night.

Jenaveve Mikula said, that after returning home from a 12-hour shift, while still in his car, her partner noticed the teenagers peering into other car windows near N. 26th St. and W. Michigan St.

He was suspicious but once they walked past him, he thought he was safe to head inside.

That's when Mikula said the teens started demanding her partner hand over his wallet and keys; then things got violent.

"They threw him to the ground and started kicking him, punching him," Mikula recalled seeing the sudden attack captured live on their ring doorbell camera.

She immediately rushed outside to come to his aide.

"At that point, I didn't care what happened to me. I didn't care," she said. "I just thought that I had to be there. I could not let him be there by himself."

Mikula's main focus was helping her partner fend off the attackers. She managed to land a few punches, but she wasn't left unscathed.

"It was all mainly a blur but all I remember thinking is I need to get to him, to help him," she recalled. "He was bleeding all over his face. He has bruises all over his chest, his back, his legs. His knee was partially dislocated."

Now the couple is asking for people in the community to help identify their attackers as they call for accountability and Milwaukee Police investigate the incident.

"I'm really disappointed that they see someone so vulnerable and they go after them and it's really heartbreaking," she said. "To the parents, it's just... Why can't you be in their lives more or why can't you care more."



Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip