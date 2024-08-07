'I don't want to stay here': Residents fed up with spike in car break-ins on Milwaukee's East Side

MILWAUKEE — Residents living on Milwaukee’s East Side are frustrated at the spike in car break-ins.

Brennen Heubner witnessed his own car window getting smashed early Wednesday morning.

“Last night, like 3:30 in the morning, I woke up, went to get some water, and heard some smashing,” recalled Heubner.

He lives on Cass Street and saw a group of people breaking into his and his girlfriend's car.

“They smashed, I think, at least 8 cars.”

He reported the incident to police before emailing TMJ4 News about what happened.

“You said this isn't the first time this has happened to you?” asked reporter Mariam Mackar.

“Nope, third time now,” said Heubner. “So, I now have insurance for glass coverage. That’s an extra 100 dollars a month.”

“How frustrating is it for you, not only that this has happened, but now this is the third time it's happened?” Mackar said.

“It makes me not want to be in the city,” Heubner replied. “I don’t want to stay here it’s not worth it.”

It's a harsh reality Heubner's neighbor, Mauricio Roa, is all too familiar with.

“Just last Saturday around six in the morning I heard a big noise, and I went outside and, sure enough, my car windows were busted,” said Roa. “You feel kind of unprotected, you don’t know where to park right now.”

Both Roa and Heubner hope more police patrols will be sent to their area and, in the meantime, encourage others to be cautious when parking on the street.

