I-43 southbound lanes closed in Greenfield near Hale Interchange

The southbound lanes of I-43 are closed in Greenfield near the Hale Interchange due to a crash.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Department is handling the situation.

Officers say they hope to have all lanes reopened in about an hour.

