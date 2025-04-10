76-year-old woman killed by alleged drunk driver after exiting vehicle on I-43 northbound

MILWAUKEE — A 76-year-old Milwaukee woman was killed by a suspected drunk driver after getting out of her car on I-43 northbound at North Avenue following a two-vehicle crash Thursday.

The crash occurred just after 4 a.m. on April 10 and involved a car and a pickup truck towing a travel trailer, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident blocked all northbound lanes and caused hours of delays. The Sheriff’s Office said the woman who died is believed to be a relative of one of the people involved in the initial crash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the woman reportedly got out of her car and "began walking around the crash site."

The suspected drunk driver, a 25-year-old Milwauke man, was taken into custody on suspicion of OWI, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation, with more information expected to be released when available.

Cleanup was expected to continue past 6:30 a.m., according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

