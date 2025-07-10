MILWAUKEE — The Hunger Task Force is working to ensure children have access to nutritious meals during the summer months when school is out.

TMJ4's Gideon Verdin visited Washington Park Wednesday where kids enjoyed free lunch as part of the organization's Summer Meals Program.

"The best part of all this is kids get to eat, no child should go hungry in the summer so we wanna make sure kids have access to these healthy and nutritious meals and we're very proud at Hunger Task Force to be able to participate in this initiative," said Reno Wright, Advocacy Director.

Watch: Hunger Task Force works to feed kids during summer months

Hunger Task Force provides summer meals program

The program addresses a critical gap in childhood nutrition. During summer months, only 10% of kids who receive free meals during the school year have access to summer meals.

