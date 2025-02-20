Hunger Task Force to host free nutrition class at the Washington Park Senior Center

MILWAUKEE — The Hunger Task Force is hosting a free nutrition class this morning at the Washington Park Senior Center.

The class runs from 10 to 11 a.m. and is aimed at teaching older adults how to eat healthy on a budget.

It is part of the Hunger Task Force’s recently introduced robust nutrition education program, which helps older adults learn about healthy eating on a budget.

The classes are led by Hunger Task Force Community Nutrition Manager Carmen Baldwin and include interactive cooking demonstrations.

Attendees will learn a new recipe featuring items they can find at a Hunger Task Force network pantry, in a Stockbox or on the Mobile Market.

Washington Park Senior Center is located at 4420 W. Vliet St.

