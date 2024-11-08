Hunger Task Force Mobile Market fights food insecurity across Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Alice Stokes volunteers at the Clinton Rose Senior Center in Milwaukee every day.

On Thursday, the Hunger Task Force Mobile Market rolled in, selling fresh fruits and vegetables at half price for communities living in food deserts.

“The Mobile Market is more than just a regular grocery store with the usual selection. It’s tailored to each community it stops in,” said Jonathan Hansen, chief strategy officer of Hunger Task Force.

Elaine Rojas-Castillo Jonathan Hansen is the chief strategy officer for Hunger Task Force.

Stokes has visited the market for years, picking up basic necessities that help offset the rising price of groceries.

“It helps me because sometimes I feed my grandkids also, and this food helps extend it, to do more with it. And when you can get it for 50% off? Wow, wow! That’s a blessing in itself,” said Stokes.

Thanks to a donation from a partnership between GE HealthCare and the Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation called Powering Milwaukee Forward, that work continues to grow.

“We know access to healthy food is critical to maintaining good health, and so we want to make sure we’re providing and going into communities that potentially lack access to those resources or are in a food desert where those resources don’t exist,” said Andrew Ruehl, community affairs lead at GE HealthCare.

TMJ4 News Andrew Ruehl, Community Affairs Lead, GE Healthcare

“This city is our home, and we know how many people in our community struggle to access basic needs like fresh, affordable food,” said Mariah Antetokounmpo. “We are proud to have Hunger Task Force as an inaugural grantee of Powering Milwaukee Forward, and we look forward to seeing the expansion of their Mobile Market to reach more community members in need and help them thrive.”

In addition to fresh fruits and vegetables, the Mobile Market also has a fully stocked refrigerated section with meats, milk, and eggs.

“We also have seasonal foods available that are appropriate for the holidays and culturally responsive items depending on the neighborhood we’re visiting,” said Hansen.

Stokes says she is thankful the Mobile Market exists and hopes others can benefit from it as well.

TMJ4 News Alice Stokes

“It makes me feel great that somebody in the city cares about us,” said Stokes.

