Hunger Task Force kicks off the 2024 Turkey Ticker Challenge

MILWAUKEE — Hunger Task Force and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions are kicking off their 14th annual Turkey Ticker Challenge in Milwaukee today.

What is the Turkey Ticker Challenge?

The 'Turkey Ticker Challenge' — was made to make sure families facing the greatest need this season can enjoy a turkey dinner.

All month long, every turkey or $15 donation that makes its way to the Hunger Task Force will be matched by Zurn Elkay Water Solutions.

Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, falling on Nov. 28 this year.

How to donate

You can donate online, by clicking this link.

If you want to drop off a frozen turkey you can stop by Hunger Task Force's donation dock Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5000 W. Electric Avenue, West Milwaukee 53219.

