Hunger Task Force kickoffs free Meet Up and Eat Up summer meal service

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — On Friday, Hunger Task Force kicked off its Meet Up and Eat Up free meal service for kids and teens at Burnham Playfield.

“Hunger isn't going to be solved by one organization. It takes all of us working together, putting in our best, all of our ideas, our imagination, and hard work to help solve this problem,” said Heidi Chada, Vice President of Employment & Commercial Services, Centers for Independence.

Set up at 170 sites across Milwaukee County, more than 600,000 free meals will be served this summer to anyone who needs it.

“During the school year, they have breakfast, they have lunch, then summer comes and that's great for them but now, Mom and Dad are working, their providers are outside of the home and this gives them a safe place and a nutritious meal,” said Imelda Roman, Site Developer, Hunger Task Force.

Many of the families who attended the kickoff said they were grateful for the resource.

“The community gathers in places like this park throughout our city, so why not bring the food to them?” said Roman.

Heidi Chada works with Centers For Independence, one of the community partners behind the meal program.

She says the initiative goes much farther than just feeding families.

“It's helping us gather together in spaces to converse and get to know each other and providing opportunities for kids to exercise and be healthy together,” said Chada.

For more information, text the word FOOD or COMIDA to 304-304 to find the closest site to you.

For a full list of locations, click here.

