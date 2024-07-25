Hundreds of youth got a safe space to play at UNCOM Walk for Wellness

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of kids and teens from around the city met up at Kadish Park to help celebrate the 16th annual Walk for Wellness. The program is put on by the United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM.)

Kids played games, walked around the park, and ate food.

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Kids eating in a circle at Kadish Park during United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee's Walk for Wellness

Lyf Marie Polnitz is a Teen Impact Program leader from COA, one of the many groups out at Kadish Park on Thursday.

"On a day to day, we pretty much take teens who come to our program and help them navigate the teen life as teens," Polnitz said. "Just on like a level of like relatability."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Lyf Marie Polnitz is a Teen Impact Program leader through COA. She says her program creates a safe space for kids, and it’s important to help combat youth violence in Milwaukee.



She's 17 years old and has been in the program for two years. She says the program gives kids her age a safe place to go, especially in the summer months when Milwaukee sees higher levels of violence.

"I'm seeing it as everybody else is seeing it," Polnitz said about the violence. "We are taking a very strategic attack on it by helping avoid the things that are provoking them to happen."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Teens hanging out at the United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee Walk for Wellness

Lyf says it starts with a safe space, and the best part of the job is seeing her peers thrive.

"The success stories," Polnitz said. "Every teen that has told me thank you for being there for me and helping me through the things that I was going through. It keeps me going."

Brendyn Jones/TMJ4 Child eating at United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee's Walk for Wellness

For more information on UNCOM's programs across Milwaukee, you can visit their website.



