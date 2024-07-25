Hundreds of youth got a safe space to play at UNCOM Walk for Wellness

MILWAUKEE — Hundreds of kids and teens from around the city met up at Kadish Park to help celebrate the 16th annual Walk for Wellness. The program is put on by the United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM.)
Kids played games, walked around the park, and ate food.
Lyf Marie Polnitz is a Teen Impact Program leader from COA, one of the many groups out at Kadish Park on Thursday.
"On a day to day, we pretty much take teens who come to our program and help them navigate the teen life as teens," Polnitz said. "Just on like a level of like relatability."
She's 17 years old and has been in the program for two years. She says the program gives kids her age a safe place to go, especially in the summer months when Milwaukee sees higher levels of violence.
"I'm seeing it as everybody else is seeing it," Polnitz said about the violence. "We are taking a very strategic attack on it by helping avoid the things that are provoking them to happen."
Lyf says it starts with a safe space, and the best part of the job is seeing her peers thrive.
"The success stories," Polnitz said. "Every teen that has told me thank you for being there for me and helping me through the things that I was going through. It keeps me going."
For more information on UNCOM's programs across Milwaukee, you can visit their website.
