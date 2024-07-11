How Villa Terrace is creating a new space for artists

MILWAUKEE — Villa Terrace Art Museum is celebrating one hundred years of Milwaukee's premier community museum and event space.

Jaymee Harvey Willms, the new executive director of the Charles Allis Villa Terrace Museums, has put into motion a complete rethinking of the museums and their mission.

Steph Brown Executive Director, Villa Art Museum

Harvey Willms is creating new programming, creating a designated art studio for its current artist-in-residence, and is actively bringing new audiences to the estate.

VIDEO: Villa Terrace creating new space for artists

Villa Terrace creating new space for artists

"We want to celebrate this new direction and make sure that the community truly feels that these organizations are there for all to access and enjoy, says Harvey Willms.

Steph Brown Balcony View Villa Terrace

