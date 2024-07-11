Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

How Villa Terrace is creating a new space for artists

Steph Connects with Jaymee Harvey Willms
Jaymeee Harvey Willms
Grounds of Villa Terrace
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jul 11, 2024

MILWAUKEE — Villa Terrace Art Museum is celebrating one hundred years of Milwaukee's premier community museum and event space.

Jaymee Harvey Willms, the new executive director of the Charles Allis Villa Terrace Museums, has put into motion a complete rethinking of the museums and their mission.

Jaymeee Harvey Willms
Executive Director, Villa Art Museum

Harvey Willms is creating new programming, creating a designated art studio for its current artist-in-residence, and is actively bringing new audiences to the estate.

VIDEO: Villa Terrace creating new space for artists

Villa Terrace creating new space for artists

"We want to celebrate this new direction and make sure that the community truly feels that these organizations are there for all to access and enjoy, says Harvey Willms.

Grounds of Villa Terrace
Balcony View Villa Terrace

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE PIC VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE PIC JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo