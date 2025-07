MILWAUKEE — The countdown is on to the 2025 Wisconsin State Fair, and UScellular is celebrating its 20th year of partnership with the iconic statewide event.

On July 11, exactly 20 days before the start of the Wisconsin State Fair, four UScellular stores in southeastern Wisconsin will be giving away nearly 4,000 Wisconsin State Fair tickets.

The public can receive a pair of free Wisconsin State Fair tickets at the following UScellular stores:

• 5275 S. 76th Street, Greendale, WI 53129

• 16720 W. Bluemound Road, Brookfield, WI 53005

• 2525 N. Mayfair Road, Wauwatosa, WI 53226

• 530 W. Sunset Drive, Waukesha, WI 53189

The first few people in line at each store will also have the chance to sample the new, limitededition Celebration Strawberry Cream Puff, a special treat created to honor the decades-long partnership. At each store, attendees can enter to win a Fair Fun Pack, featuring a pair of Wisconsin State Fair admission tickets and passes to some of the Fair’s most beloved attractions, including the Giant Slide, SkyGlider, WonderFair Wheel, SpinCity, Cream Puff vouchers, and a chance to win a $10,000 giveaway.

“Over the past 20 years, we’ve been lucky enough to connect with community members, customers and organizations at one of Wisconsin’s most cherished events,” said Marlon Bailey, director of sales and operation in Wisconsin for UScellular. “The Wisconsin State Fair is our chance to celebrate the state’s entertainment, agriculture and delicious food. We’re honored to reach this milestone and couldn’t be more excited to give thousands of people the opportunity to attend this year’s Fair, create lasting memories and build real-life connections they’ll never forget.”

This year, fairgoers will have the opportunity to recharge at the newly updated US Mode Lounge at the UScellular Terrace.

There will be returning activities like the fan-favorite Cow Crash, a slingshot game with a Fair twist, comfortable lounge seating and new interactive stations.

Fairgoers can take advantage of a photo-op with a SkyGlider seat and a mural that maps out a perfect State Fair day.

For more information on this year’s Wisconsin State Fair, go to: WiStateFair.com.

