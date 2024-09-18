MILWAUKEE — Two local entrepreneurs, Felicia, founder of the Foodie Spot, and Brittany Muhammad, founder of Unity Market MKE, are partnering to help other small businesses.

The once-a-month city market calls the corner lot on 22nd and Atkinson home.

This is where local artists, chefs, jewelry designers, creatives, and others converge to sell their goods and services.

"It's not just about making money, it's about bringing people together," says Muhammad.

Steph Brown Brittany Muhammad, Co-Founder of Unity Market and Foodie Spot

One weekend a month for nearly a year, business owners have had the opportunity to network with each other and provide the community with goods and services that organizers say keep the circulation of the dollar within the area.

"One of the things that I learned is there need to be more opportunities out there to learn how to do things the right way and how to grow a business. I went through that journey and realized that I need to give that same platform to people," said Felicia.

Steph Brown Felicia Co-Founder of Unity Market and owner of The Foodie Spot

Watch: How the Founders of Milwaukee's Unity Market are 'paying it forward'

Unity Market, a symbol of togetherness

Other community-building attractions include spoken word, workshops, athletics, and activities for children.

Both Felicia and Brittany have enjoyed success with their entrepreneurial endeavors. They, too, are still growing their businesses but have vowed to help others along the way.

To find out more information about October's upcoming Unity Market, head over to their website.

If you'd like more information about Felicia's business, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error