How the 'Cherry Street Community Garden' empowering the community

Cherry Street Community Garden on Milwaukee’s North Side is an impeccably designed community garden.

Lisa and Rick Roszkowski are dedicated to providing space for urban farmers to successfully grow their own food, fellowship with others, and learn about the biodiversity of the broader ecosystem.

Steph Brown

Each bed belongs to a community member who tends to their own garden providing fresh produce for themselves and their family.

"So we're really focused on making sure people in lower income situations, often on rent assistance or some kind of food assistance program have an opportunity to have a garden," says Rick Roszkowski.

Watch: Steph Connects with Rick and Lisa Roszkowski

Community gardens providing healthy food options

The Roszkowski's are spending the summer teaching first and second-graders how to grow their own food.

On this day, the students were specifically learning about bees and the pollination process.

The students attend The PEAK Initiative just a block away from Cherry Street Community Garden.

Steph Brown

PEAK says this partnership allows their participants the opportunity to learn about different soils and practice planting seeds.

"Bringing the youth education component for us is also very meaningful. If we can instill in them healthy eating habits and just basic science education those things are really important," said Roszkoski.

