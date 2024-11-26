Watch Now
How Mount Mary UX Design students are using A-I Technology to mainstream healthcare

Occupational Therapy students team up with UX Design Students
Mount Mary University is intersecting technology and healthcare.
MILWAUKEE — Mount Mary University is intersecting technology and healthcare.

Its UX Design Department, under the direction of Mary Burton, is making its mark in the artificial intelligence sector.

"Applying the skills and being world-class problem solvers in any domain, we teach and provide tools to students to solve problems in ways that serve humanity," Burton said.

UX Design Professor Mary Burton

UX Design student Galilea Jrnica is leading the way with the creation of "Culturabot," an AI tool designed to assist healthcare professionals while treating patients.

How Mount Mary UX Design students are using A-I Technology to mainstream healthcare

Specifically, Jrnica is addressing the culture gap often felt by doctors and patients from varying backgrounds or those with language barriers.

"Understanding them a bit more, with something that you may not be familiar with just because you don't identify with that culture, you haven't had experience, but you want to help them in the best way you can," Jrnica said.

Occupational Therapy Doctoral student Jessica Meissner uses the chatbot to better serve her patients and expand the reach of her coursework.

"Having resources that help you understand different aspects of each client is the best possible way to ensure each patient feels like their own person," Meissner said.

Mount Mary's UX Design major is making its imprint in advanced technology. As AI grows and user experience advances, Burton reminds us: "Technology doesn't lead humans, humans lead how technology is used in their day-to-day lives."

