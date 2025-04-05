How fans can get free streaming access to Brewers games

MILWAUKEE, Wis — Fans will now have a unique opportunity to enjoy Brewers games this spring.

FanDuel Sports Network and the Milwaukee Brewers announced that fans can now sign up to claim a free trial of FanDuel Sports Network through April 30 within the team’s regional TV territory.

The free 30-day streaming access trial will include regular-season Brewers games but will exclude national exclusive broadcasts, pre and post-game shows, and any additional local and national programming.

To redeem, fans can visit this website. Then, fans can sign up and enter the promo code BREWERS30.

After claiming it, they have until May 31, 2025, to redeem their 30-day trial. This offer is valid only for new customers. If fans wish to continue using the platform after the 30-day period, subscriptions are $19.99 per month.

