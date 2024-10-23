MILWAUKEE — Naveen Lalit Kankate has called Milwaukee home for the past three years. He frequented local restaurants and cafes as he navigated the new city.

Several places became his office, others where he had a delicious meal, and some even provided his mental and physical outlets.

In this short time, his heart intertwined with the city's pulse. He recognized the eclectic mix of cultures and communities and wanted to do his part to promote them.

How a local startup is making marketing small businesses easier

After all, so many people welcomed him with open arms, and he wanted to say thank you.

As he began to build his tech company, Kankate recognized the problem many of these beloved businesses were facing: small shops and restaurants brimming with potential but often overshadowed by more recognizable names.

That sparked "StayThanks."

It’s an app that works to bridge the gap between local treasures and the visitors coming to Milwaukee.

The concept is simple yet powerful: a platform for tourists and locals alike to discover small businesses that reflect the rich tapestry of Milwaukee.

For just $19, local establishments can join the app, gaining broader visibility and the ability to attract new customers.

Users who sign up receive 1,000 points as a welcome gift to start exploring.

As they dine, shop, and work out at listed businesses, they earn more points, transforming each purchase into an opportunity to save.

Naveen's hope is that with every meal, every coffee, every workout, users will not only discover new favorites but also help local gems thrive.

The more successful the app becomes, the more ambitious Naveen grows. He is planning to expand "StayThanks" to other cities.

With nearly 20 businesses participating, Naveen envisions dozens more.

He's hoping for a brighter future, not just for himself but for all those incredible underdog businesses that fill the city's corners and streets.

"This is just the beginning," Kankate says.

He continues to search for solutions to problems and find ways to build the community that has given him so much.

