Hot dog! Yelich and teammates crown 'hottest dog' at Brewers Pawgeant Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Pups struck poses, did tricks and donned some adorable costumes at the Brewers Pawgeant to win the crown of Brewers 'hottest dog'.

There were two categories at Saturday's event: the pose or trick and the costume categories.

Judges, which included Brewers left-fielder Christian Yelich, pitcher Trevor Megill, third-baseman Joey Ortiz and others would later crown the winner.

In pose or trick, dogs were judged on their overall appearance, temperament and the difficulty of the trick they performed.

The costume category was judged based on the creativity, the showmanship and the cuteness of the costume.

Chad Jorgenson Dos of all kinds lined up in costume to win the Brewers Pawgeant.

"There are so many fantastic dogs here in costume," said Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society.

Each dog, or should we say owner, paid a $75 registration fee. The event, however, was free for all the spectators. All the proceeds benefit the Wisconsin Humane Society, and the event was a great opportunity to learn more about adoption.

The WHS is a local non-profit that does not receive general government funding but serves over 40,000 animals and their families each year. Fundraisers like the Pawgeant are important to help animals in need, according to Speed.

