Hop Summer Nights returns for its fifth season with a twist

MILWAUKEE — The Hop has announced the return of the popular Hop Summer Nights, but this year with a twist…

In celebrating five summers of the Hop, Hop Summer Nights will hold a contest, “Ride. Chill. Win.”

The more you ride, the more chances you have to win! To participate in this year's contest, all you have to do is hop on board throughout the month of August.

Each of the Hop Streetcars will have QR codes onboard for riders to scan. Each scan will log your journey and enter you into the contest. Riders can also submit their entries online here, limit of one online entry per day.

Drawings will randomly select riders throughout the month to win a limited edition Hop Summer Nights T-shirt.

Celebrate Hop Summer Nights with a special event onboard Sunday, Aug. 10, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. During the event, riders can look forward to free “hopsicles” from Pete’s Pops and music from local pianist JL Russell and his smoothwalk jazz group.

Hop on board to enjoy the event. Only one streetcar will hold the Aug. 10 event. To locate the correct streetcar, the Hop encourages riders to download their Transloc real-time app. On Aug. 10, look for a notification from the app notifying riders of what Streetcar will hold the event.

For more information, click here.

