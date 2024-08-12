'Hoop It Up' Tour hits Deer District this weekend

MILWAUKEE — The world just got to watch 3x3 basketball at the Paris Olympics, and now, an opportunity to watch the sport in Deer District this weekend.

Hoop It Up, the national grassroots 3x3 basketball tour will take place from Aug. 16-18 on the Plaza at Fiserv Forum. It will be the first Hoop It Up event in Milwaukee since 2012.

The three-day event features 3x3 tournaments for teams of 3-5 players, a slam dunk contest, and a three-point contest.

Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of Business Operations with the Milwaukee Bucks, joined TMJ4 News at 4 to discuss more about "Hoop It Up."

For information on deadlines and dates for the event, read below:

Deadlines:

Registration deadline: August 14, Wednesday, 5 p.m.

Registration fee: $200/team

Dates:

Friday, August 16

-Check-in 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, August 17

-10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, August 18

-10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

For more information on how to register, click here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip