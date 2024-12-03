Holiday displays and light shows in Milwaukee

Milwaukee is full of holiday cheer this season! Holiday spirit can be found all around, but one of the easiest and most affordable activities is looking at holiday lights.

This year there are plenty of bright displays that can be found throughout the city!

Candy Cane Lane

This neighborhood light display raises money for The MACC fund and includes over 300 decorated homes. Candy Cane Lane runs from November 29 through December 25. Located in West Allis from 96th Street to 92nd Street and Montana Ave to Oklahoma Avenue.

Christmas at Kemper

The Durkee Mansion is decked out in antique and handmade holiday decorations. Complete with a Gallery of Trees that includes raffles and silent auctions. The Gallery of Trees and Durkee Mansion opens December 1 and runs December 3 through December 8. The mansion will then be open every weekend in December. Located at 6501 3rd Ave., Kenosha.

Community Spirit Park

Each year, local schools and organizations decorate over 100 evergreen trees with unique ornaments. At the center of the display, there’s a Singing Tree that twinkles to the sound of music and singing. The display can be found at Cathedral Square Park in Downtown Milwaukee, at 520 E Wells St.

Country Christmas

The Ingleside Hotel transforms into a drive-through light spectacular each year. Admission includes a trip through the Country Christmas Trail, the Christmas Village, and The Streets of Bethlehem display. The drive-through will run from December 1 to January 1. The Ingleside Hotel is located at 2810 Golf Rd, Pewaukee.

Holiday Floral Show: The Domes Holiday Parade

The Mitchell Park Domes honor the different holidays of the season with stationary parade floats. The Domes create a multicultural experience by celebrating the Advent, Winter Solstice, Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa. The show is open at regular hours, seven days a week, with special hours during the holidays. Mitchell Park Domes can be found at 524 S Layton Blvd.

Enchantment in the Park

The community gathers to create a holiday adventure through light displays, music, and other performing arts. The park collects nonperishable food items to help local pantries and organizations. Visit the park November 29 through December 24 at Hwy 33 Regner Park, West Bend.

¡Felices Fiestas!

Pere Marquette Park in Downtown Milwaukee is lit up with giggling snow boys and snow girls for the holiday season. The series depicts snow sculptures in a variety of winter sports. The athletic snow lights are at 900 N. Plankinton Ave.

Making Spirits Bright

This drive-through display partners with the Sheboygan County Food Bank to collect nonperishable food items for those in need. This winter wonderland experience helps donate to over 6,000 families a year. The drive-through opens November 29 and runs through January 1. Find the show in Evergreen Park at 3030 Calumet Drive, Sheboygan.

Santa’s Celebration Square powered by We Energies

This interactive display includes Santa’s electric sleigh and fun photo opportunities for the whole family. Celebrate at Zeidler Union Square in Downtown Milwaukee at 301 W. Michigan St.

Wild Lights

Go wild at the zoo with the festive animal light displays. The zoo illuminates the night with big bright animal sculptures that are sure to brighten the holiday mood. The display is open from November 30 to December 31, with a few closures during the holidays. Located at Milwaukee County Zoo at 10001 W Bluemound Rd.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip