Hoancoming returns for its 3rd year, with a twist

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee’s end-of-summer celebration, Hoancoming, returns for its 3rd year in a row. This year, the event is under new leadership.

Previously run by Light the Hoan to support the lighting of the east side of the Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge, a goal that was successfully achieved in June 2025, Hoancoming has evolved into a way to connect the community.

This year, the event will be led by a new group, the Hoan Group. The Hoan Group is an independent, membership-based organization working to connect regional leaders across southeastern Wisconsin looking to support communities.

Hoancoming 2025 takes place on the Milwaukee River on Thursday, Sep. 18, and will be a free end-of-summer celebration featuring new ways to give back.

Attendees can expect live music, a boat parade, and a drone and light show synced to the lights on the Hoan Bridge. The drone and light show will be visible from both the water and on land.

Boaters, you can enjoy the event from the confluence of the Milwaukee River and Lake Michigan, near the Hoan. Those attending on land can join the celebration from the adjacent Riverwalk or from general viewing areas at locations including Boone & Crockett, The Cooperage, Milwaukee’s Pierhead Lighthouse, and others.

This year's Hoancoming will benefit the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer).

“The MACC Fund is deeply honored and grateful to be this year's Hoancoming beneficiary,” said Autumn Gentry, Director of Advocacy and Community Engagement for the MACC Fund. “This celebration is a powerful reminder of what's possible when a community comes together. With the Hoan Group's support, we're able to amplify our mission and shine a brighter light on the urgent need for life-saving research in childhood cancer and related blood disorders. A cure is only possible when we stand united in hope and action."

For more information on Hoancoming, click here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip