Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

High winds cause power outages around Southeast Wisconsin

A tree limb falls on a power line
We Energies
A tree limb falls on a power line due to wind gusts.
A tree limb falls on a power line
Posted
and last updated

High winds in Southeast Wisconsin have left thousands of people without power, according to We Energies outage map.

A tree limb falls on a power line
A tree limb falls on a power line due to wind gusts.

Over 9,500 customers are experiencing loss of power with 149 power sites reportedly out.

The excessive outages are due to high winds in the area. Meteorologist Brendan Johnson reports wind gusts are in the 50s for the Southeast Wisconsin area. Due to the wind gusts, a wind advisory has been issued for Southeast Wisconsin until 10 p.m.

Tree limb falls on power line
High winds cause tree limbs to fall on a power line and cause a power outage.

We Energies crews are working to restore power quickly and safely.

Report your power outage and avoid downed power lines and anything touching it.

To track the We Energies outages,click here.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo