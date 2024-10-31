High winds cause power outages around Southeast Wisconsin

High winds in Southeast Wisconsin have left thousands of people without power, according to We Energies outage map.

We Energies A tree limb falls on a power line due to wind gusts.

Over 9,500 customers are experiencing loss of power with 149 power sites reportedly out.

The excessive outages are due to high winds in the area. Meteorologist Brendan Johnson reports wind gusts are in the 50s for the Southeast Wisconsin area. Due to the wind gusts, a wind advisory has been issued for Southeast Wisconsin until 10 p.m.

We Energies High winds cause tree limbs to fall on a power line and cause a power outage.

We Energies crews are working to restore power quickly and safely.

Report your power outage and avoid downed power lines and anything touching it.

To track the We Energies outages,click here.

