Here are some MLK events happening in the Milwaukee area

EDITOR'S NOTE: Lows will be near -5° with wind chills ranging from -20° to -25° through early Monday. Frostbite can occur within 15 to 30 minutes.

Please plan your outdoor activities accordingly. Click here for an updated forecast.

MILWAUKEE— The Milwaukee area is hosting many events today to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day, honoring the civil rights leader.

Observed on the third Monday of January, MLK Day falls on Jan. 20 this year.

Here’s how you can join the community in celebrating, serving, and honoring his legacy:

The Marcus Performing Arts Center's MLK event:

SEAN RYAN/MILWAUKEE BUSINESS JOURNAL

Young creative writers, Monday is your time to shine!

The Marcus Performing Arts Center's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration will showcase community youth interpreting King's words through art, speech, and writing contests.

This free event highlights contest winners and focuses on the theme: "What Are You Doing For Others?"

When: 4 p.m.

Where: Marcus Performing Arts Center, 929 N. Water St., Milwaukee (free parking available in the Marcus Center Parking Structure)

24th Annual King Day Justice Program and March

AP FILE - In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/File)

The Milwaukee Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Coalition will hold its 24th Annual King Day Justice Program and March, themed “We Are Not Afraid,” according to a release.

The event will include speeches and musical performances by pianist David Nunley, singer Dorothy James, and internationally acclaimed trumpeter Russ Johnson. A panel discussion will address trans rights, immigration rights, political oppression, and Palestinian rights.

When: Program at 1 p.m.; car caravan begins at 2:30 p.m.

Where: St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1937 N. Vel Phillips Ave., Milwaukee

Due to the expected extreme cold, the march at 2:30 p.m., following the commemorative program, will be replaced by a car caravan to Dr. King's statue on the 1700 block of Dr. M.L. King Drive, just north of Walnut St.

A short vigil and photo opportunity will follow at the statue.

The program will also be livestreamed on Facebook. To view it and for more information, click here.

'King Fest' at the Wisconsin Black Historical Society & Museum

Wisconsin Black Historical Society/ Museum

The Wisconsin Black Historical Society & Museum will host its 24th annual "King Fest" celebration, featuring spoken word, drumming, praise dancers, vendors, and local and national speakers.

This year's theme is "Where Do We Go from Here?" The event is free and open to the public.

When: 1–5 p.m.

Where: Wisconsin Black Historical Society & Museum, 2620 E. Center St., Milwaukee

Kids Art Day & Community Free Day on MLK Day

Milwaukee School of Engineering

Milwaukee School of Engineering's Grohmann Museum will offer free admission on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Families are invited to explore the stART Lab as part of the museum's Kids' Art Day series. Activities include creating collages inspired by Harlem Renaissance artist Aaron Douglas, drawing with coloring pages, and participating in a collaborative writing project.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Grohmann Museum, 1000 N. Broadway, Milwaukee

MLK Celebration at Whitefish Bay Public Library

Bay Bridge Wisconsin

Bay Bridge Wisconsin will host activities honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Whitefish Bay Public Library.

The event will feature spoken word performances by former Milwaukee Poet Laureate Susan Firer and 2025 laureate nominee Kavon Cortez Jones, along with family-friendly silk-screen poster-making sessions led by artist Melanie Ariens.

When: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Whitefish Bay Public Library, 5420 N. Marlborough Dr., Whitefish Bay

414loral's Poem Workshop

414loral

414loral, a Black-owned flower shop in Milwaukee, is hosting a creative celebration honoring Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy with a poetry workshop!

Attendees can write their own poems on a vintage typewriter, receive a free stem from the "build-your-own-bouquet" bar, and enjoy complimentary tea from HoneyBee Sage.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 1739 N. Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Dr., Milwaukee, WI 53212

Sherman Phoenix MLK Day of Service Event

Sherman Phoenix

The Sherman Phoenix marketplace is hosting an MLK Day of Service event.

Attendees will make blankets to support Foundations for Freedom Inc., an organization dedicated to eradicating sex trafficking through education, advocacy, awareness, and prevention, in honor of Dr. King’s legacy of service.

The marketplace features 25+ small Black-owned businesses offering food, services, and community events. For more information on their mission, click here.

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20

Where: Sherman Phoenix, 3536 W. Fond Du Lac Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53216

