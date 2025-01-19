Help shape MCTS bus routes for fall 2025; MCTS asks for rider feedback

MILWAUKEE, Wis — The Milwaukee County Transit System has launched a new initiative, MOVE 2025, aimed at hearing feedback from riders.
This feedback will help shape bus routes for fall 2025. MOVE 2025 helps MCTS make decisions on the frequency of certain routes.
MOVE 2025 allows riders to see routing ideas from fellow passengers, bus operators, and data trends as well as the potential impact of these ideas.
Riders can submit their feedback through an online survey, commenting on interactive maps, or by attending public meetings held by MCTS.
Times and locations of public feedback meetings:
Wednesday, Jan. 22 - 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Silver Spring Neighborhood Center, 5460 N. 64th St., Milwaukee
Saturday, Jan. 25 - 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- West Milwaukee Community Center, 1345 S. 47th St., West Milwaukee
Tuesday, Feb. 4 - 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- MCTS Administration Building, 1942 N. 17th St., Milwaukee
After the public meetings, MCTS will take time to review the feedback from riders and create a plan to present to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors for approval.
If approved, changes will go live in late August 2025.
Click here for more information on MOVE 2025.
