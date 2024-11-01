Hazmat situation at Milwaukee's downtown post office deemed not a threat

TMJ4 is following up on a heavy police and fire presence near Milwaukee's downtown post office.

Records for calls for service indicate officers and firefighters are dealing with a hazmat situation.

Milwaukee police have announced that a substance found in the building is not hazardous and more testing will be done. This situation is similar to others across the country where items were intended to be mailed to election offices.

At this point, it appears the street is still open.

A postal union spokesperson says a portion of the post office has been evacuated. They say not much is being shared with postal workers, but the situation appears to be connected to a "political" mailing. It's unclear if that means ballots or some other type of mail.

A postal inspector says staff were warned that this piece of mail could arrive and that the situation is part of a criminal investigation.

A spokesperson from the Mayor's office told TMJ4 that suspicious material was found in the post office just after 11:00 a.m. The spokesperson says the fire department is responding, and that firefighters have trained for these types of situations.

That spokesperson would not confirm whether the situation was connected to a political or election issue.

