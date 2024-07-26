Healthy Climate Wisconsin advocates for pollution solutions

OAK CREEK, Wisc. — Air pollution is a major concern in Southeast Wisconsin for many people.

To fight back, Sister Janet Weyker and Dr. Victoria Gillet joined the efforts of a local non-profit: Healthy Climate Wisconsin.

“We're part of a greater planet and we are all connected,” said Weyker.

Sister Janet says her passion for fighting against fossil fuels comes after years of seeing her fellow neighbors suffering from breathing problems and respiratory diseases.

“They are our brothers and sisters as well. So, it's a matter of environmental justice, racial justice, and preserving our planet,” said Weyker.

TMJ4 News Sister Janet Weyker, Racine Dominican Sister.

As a primary care doctor, Dr. Gillet says her work revolves around helping her patients feel their best, which can be tough when they have to fight for more than just their health.

“But, it’s not enough to make sure that they stay well. They really need to have a healthy environment that they live in - both the climate as a whole and the individual factors that are impacting them from a day to day basis,” said Dr. Gillet.

TMJ4 News Dr. Victoria Gillet, Primary Care Doctor in Milwaukee.

Sister Janet and Dr. Gillet say Healthy Climate Wisconsin's mission is to find better solutions for pollution and uplift communities who are asking for change.

“We need to stop the infrastructure from expanding and reduce our use of fossil fuels and put our money into renewable energies,” said Weyker.

“We deserve energy sources that make us healthy and keep us safe,” said Dr. Gillet.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip