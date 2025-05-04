MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee family is grieving the loss of a 14-year-old after he was shot and killed Friday afternoon near Northridge Lakes Boulevard and 75th Street.

Family identified the 14-year-old as Maurice Whiters, a freshman at Bay View High School who loved to play football.

“He wanted to get drafted to the NFL and then cut hair. His oldest sister is in college and she gave him clippers so he could practice cutting hair,” Quintrell Smith, his mom, said.

Quintrell Smith Maurice Whiters

Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on May 2 near the 9000 block of N. 75th St. Officers found Whiters and another teen, age 16, with gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel transported both to a hospital, where Whiters died. The 16-year-old remains in critical condition.

TMJ4 News Maurice Whiters' family.

On Saturday, Maurice’s family and friends gathered at his home to remember his life.

“I’m going to miss his unconditional love,” Smith said. “He was very smart, very intelligent. He loved sports. He loved his family.”

They said he was the only boy in the family and often acted as the protector.

“When I go to heaven, I’ll hug him really tight and tell him I love him,” Maurice’s younger sister, Ze’Anna Larry, said.

Check out: 'He was our protector': Family mourns 14-year-old killed in double shooting

‘He was our protector’: Family mourns 14-year-old killed in double shooting

But during the vigil, gunshots rang out again in the area.

TMJ4 News crews at the scene reported hearing at least 20 shots, which triggered a separate police investigation near 12th and Meinecke.

“It’s disrespectful,” said Zaniyah Smith, Whiters’ sister. “We just lost my brother yesterday, and people don’t have the respect not to shoot anywhere near us.”

Police told TMJ4 that no one was injured in the second incident.

James Larry, Whiters’ stepfather, urged community members to support one another.

“We need justice and change when it comes to gun violence,” Larry said. “We need people to look out for each other.”

Police are investigating and searching for suspects. Anyone with information can contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360. Crime Stoppers accepts anonymous tips at (414) 224-TIPS or through the P3 Tips app.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip