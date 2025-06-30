“He loved being an officer”; Milwaukee leaders pay tribute to fallen Milwaukee police officer

MILWAUKEE — The Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee was illuminated in blue Sunday night to honor Officer Kendall Corder, as city leaders and fellow officers gathered earlier that afternoon to pay tribute to their fallen colleague.

Officer Corder was one of two officers shot while responding to a 911 call near 24th and Garfield on Thursday. MPD said the officers were unexpectedly ambushed and shot in an alley.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman and dozens of officers lined the streets near Froedtert Hospital Sunday afternoon.

"We are here to honor the life of Officer Corder," Norman said. "At this moment we all are in pain. We have lost someone who loved his career. Who looked forward to being part of the work to impact public safety in our community."

Officer Corder had served on the force for the past six years. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson emphasized the commitment he made to the city.

"I think it's incumbent on all of us to realize that Milwaukee police officers swear an oath to protect and serve our community, from the beginning to the end. From beginning to end. That's exactly what Officer Corder did," Johnson said. “I can’t think of anybody more brave or honorable than Officer Corder who stepped in when necessary to protect our city.”

The Milwaukee Police Association said many officers are thinking about that oath as they said goodbye to their brother on Sunday.

Leaders react to Milwaukee police officer death

"The men and women of Milwaukee police department are brave officers, and rest assured, they will put on the badge tonight, tomorrow, and the coming weeks, months, and years to keep protecting citizens of the City of Milwaukee," said Alexander Ayala, President of the Milwaukee Police Association.

City leaders are asking Milwaukee residents to keep Officer Corder's family and his police colleagues in their thoughts and prayers.

Norman shared a message from Corder's family:

"On behalf of family I was told to pass this on- thank you all for prayers and support. They wanted me to also pass along that Corder loved being an officer. He was proud to be part of team MPD."

The Milwaukee Police Association Fallen Heroes Inc. is collecting donations to provide immediate emergency aid for Corder’s family and the other injured officer, Christopher McCray.

