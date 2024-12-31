Received this text scam? A Milwaukee woman was among many who got a demand for parking ticket payment

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is warning residents about a scam text sent out on Monday demanding payment for unpaid parking citations.

"This is a notice from the City of Milwaukee," the text reads. "Your vehicle has an unpaid parking invoice of $4.35. To avoid late fees of $35, please settle your balance promptly."

The text includes a link to a website where the text says you can pay your fee. Do not click that link.

Even Mayor Cavalier Johnson received the text.

It's a scam. Milwaukee does not email or text notices about unpaid parking tickets. The scammers even sent this to my phone. If you receive this type of email or text, just delete it! pic.twitter.com/Bi39mHPbl2 — Mayor Cavalier Johnson (@MayorMKE) December 31, 2024

Helen Brewer, a Milwaukee resident, said the message looked official at first glance. It had the city's logo and seal.

Alderman Lamont Westmoreland alerted people about the scam, saying it likely hit "thousands of phones." Brewer posted her message on social media, hoping it would deter people from falling for the scam.

"I don't even have a car," Brewer told TMJ4.

She said her suspicions grew as she looked at the text more closely.

She pointed out the dollar sign being in the wrong place, grammatical errors, and that the phone number sending the message did not have a Milwaukee area code.

Alderman Lamont Westmoreland alerted people about the scam, saying it likely hit "thousands of phones."

Brewer posted her message on social media, hoping it would deter people from falling for the scam.

"I think there are a lot of people who are going to think it is real," Brewer said. "I just wanted to help people and prevent them from getting scammed."

If you receive a legitimate citation, the city will never send it to you via text. It will either come through the mail or be placed on your vehicle.

The city says if you’ve been a victim of a scam, you can report it to the Milwaukee Police Department.

