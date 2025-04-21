Harley Davidson hosted its annual easter egg hunt Sunday

MILWAUKEE — The search for eggs was on at Harley Davidson's annual Easter egg hunt Sunday morning.

Children ran around near the Museum, filling baskets and trying to collect as many eggs as possible.

"I think that Easter is the gateway to summer," said Kelly Mallegni, Harley Davidson marketing manager. "We're all so excited for the warm weather, and it's a beautiful day today."

The search was not just for the kids. Adults could look around and try to find the special orange eggs, filled with Harley merchandise and gift cards to the museum's Motor Bar and Restaurant.

This is the third year the company has put on the hunt and just like the previous years, families could get their photos taken with the Easter Bunny.

