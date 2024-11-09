Hark! The Milwaukee Christmas tree will fall in the woods Tuesday continuing 111-year tradition

MILWAUKEE — This is the 111th year Milwaukee has held a tree-lighting ceremony — which is the second longest-running tree-lighting tradition behind New York.
O' Tannenbaum will be on the chopping block Tuesday when the city's Department of Public Works will harvest the 64-foot tall Colorado Blue Spruce. The pine was donated to the city by the Yeager family from their home on W. Washington Blvd.
After DPW yells "Timber," the tree will be given a police escort all the way downtown, where it will be displayed just outside the Fiserv Forum.
The lights will be powered by We Energies and the city is partnering with Milwaukee Entertaining and David Caruso to style the tree.
Black Husky Brewing is also in partnership with the city and will take some of the tree branches to create a specialty beer. Proceeds from beer sales will go to the Milwaukee Urban Forestry Fund.
