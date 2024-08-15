Watch Now
Hard work paying off: Northwestern Mutual's Investment in local students

Scholarship & Mentorship
Northwestern Mutual
Loren Muwonge
Northwestern Mutual is committing scholarship and mentorship support to nine area college-bound students.

High-achieving students like Loren Muwonge are all heading to Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the Fall.

Muwonge is attending Spelman College, in Atlanta majoring in Political Science.

Celebrating Milwaukee's future scholars

The Northwestern Mutual HBCU Hometown Connection Scholarship grants $7,500 in both freshman and sophomore years. Students are paired with company leaders and will be eligible for paid internships before their junior and senior years.

Loren Muwonge

Muwonge says, " I think it shows Northwestern Mutual's genuine interest in students selecting HBCUs to continue their education."

Northwestern Mutual's Foundation says it's focused on education, neighborhoods, and making Milwaukee a great destination.

