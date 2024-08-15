Northwestern Mutual is committing scholarship and mentorship support to nine area college-bound students.
High-achieving students like Loren Muwonge are all heading to Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the Fall.
Muwonge is attending Spelman College, in Atlanta majoring in Political Science.
Watch: Hard work paying off: Northwestern Mutual's Investment in local students
The Northwestern Mutual HBCU Hometown Connection Scholarship grants $7,500 in both freshman and sophomore years. Students are paired with company leaders and will be eligible for paid internships before their junior and senior years.
Muwonge says, " I think it shows Northwestern Mutual's genuine interest in students selecting HBCUs to continue their education."
Northwestern Mutual's Foundation says it's focused on education, neighborhoods, and making Milwaukee a great destination.
