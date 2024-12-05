Harbor seal ‘Ringo’ dies after more than 40 years at Milwaukee County Zoo

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo announced Thursday that Ringo, a longtime resident and harbor seal, has died.

Ringo, estimated to be 46 years old, had lived at the zoo for more than four decades.

The zoo said he died from complications during surgery on Nov. 26 to remove his right eye. The eye had ruptured in August, creating a hole in the cornea that posed a risk of infection.

The zoo’s animal care team delayed surgery to see if the rupture would heal, but the procedure became necessary.

During surgery, Ringo experienced complications with anesthesia. Despite numerous attempts, he could not be revived.

A preliminary necropsy (animal autopsy) found no significant issues, and final results are expected in the coming weeks.

According to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA), the median life expectancy for a harbor seal in human care is 23 years. At 46, Ringo was the second-oldest harbor seal living in an AZA-accredited facility in North America.

Ringo was also known for napping at the bottom of the zoo’s outdoor pool. Harbor seals can hold their breath for up to 30 minutes, and zookeepers often reassured concerned guests who spotted him underwater.

His death comes less than a month after Patti, a 55-year-old hippopotamus and guest favorite at the Milwaukee County Zoo, passed away.

