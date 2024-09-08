Watch Now
Ham-some pig lost near Ryan Rd. and Franklin police are looking for owner

FRANKLIN, Wis. — This pig has had anything but a boar-ing Sunday.

The Franklin Police Department is looking to help this pig find its way home — hopefully without crying we-we-we.

In a post on Facebook, the department wrote, "We're attempting to reunite this bundle of joy with its rightful owner."

The pig was found near W. Ryan Rd. and W. Loomis Rd. Anyone who knows this pig or is the owner, please give FPD dispatch a call at (414) 425-2522.

