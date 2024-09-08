Ham-some pig lost near Ryan Rd. and Franklin police are looking for owner

FRANKLIN, Wis. — This pig has had anything but a boar-ing Sunday.

The Franklin Police Department is looking to help this pig find its way home — hopefully without crying we-we-we.

In a post on Facebook, the department wrote, "We're attempting to reunite this bundle of joy with its rightful owner."

The pig was found near W. Ryan Rd. and W. Loomis Rd. Anyone who knows this pig or is the owner, please give FPD dispatch a call at (414) 425-2522.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip