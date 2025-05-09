GREENFIELD, Wis. — A Glenwood elementary school teacher in Greenfield received the surprise of a lifetime when she was named one of Wisconsin's Teachers of the Year during a school assembly.

Megan Dixon, who has taught second grade at Glenwood Elementary School for 13 years, accepted the award surrounded by her family, colleagues, and students.

WATCH: Greenfield teacher surprised with Wisconsin Teacher of the Year award during school assembly

Students and teachers at Glenwood Elementary thought they were attending a regular assembly to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week, complete with songs, dances, and a video thanking teachers. The energy in the room shifted when Wisconsin State Superintendent Jill Underly made an unexpected appearance.

"One of this year's Wisconsin Teachers of the Year is Ms. Megan Dixon," Underly said.

The announcement was met with cheers, hugs, flowers, and a few tears.

"Me and my friends was like crossing our fingers like, 'Ms. Dixon, Ms. Dixon, Ms. Dixon,' then when we heard, 'Ms. Dixon' we were like, 'yayyyy,'" said Paris, one of Dixon's students.

While Dixon was shocked by the recognition, her students weren't surprised at all.

"No, she's the best teacher in the world, she helps a lot of students even in school and out of school, she just helps in general," said Jameson Bauer, another student, when asked if they were surprised Dixon was selected.

Dixon's family members said her dedication to teaching makes her deserving of the honor.

"She was one of those people that was born to be an elementary school teacher, and a teacher in general, she loves the students," said Richard Tupta, Dixon's husband.

Despite the recognition, Dixon remains humble about her accomplishment.

"We have such amazing educators in this school, in this district, and all across the state that I feel so grateful and I feel very privileged to be acknowledged as one of them," Dixon said.

