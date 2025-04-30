Greenfield High School JROTC program earns national recognition while raising thousands for the community

GREENFIELD, Wis. — Greenfield High School's Air Force JROTC program has received national recognition for its performance this school year, earning an "Exceeds Standards" during an official evaluation.

The program scored 95 points during an assessment by Air Force JROTC headquarters representatives from Maxwell Air Force Base in Alabama. Evaluators judged the group on multiple aspects, including their mission briefing and drill routine.

"We have a very strong program here," said Cadet RJ Derrick, a senior at Greenfield High School.

Derrick helps lead the program and has his sights set on a military career.

"I'm attempting to get into the Naval Academy. I have an NROTC Scholarship if that doesn't pan out, but in five years, I will be in the military," Derrick said.

For the cadets, community service is a central focus of their program. The group has raised more than $12,000 for charity this year, including the VA Hospital.

"I think it sets us apart, how much we help the community, especially with those awards we get, cause we go out and we help the Greenfield community out a lot, and it just kind of shows how special our program really is," said Cadet Will Fossen.

Fossen hopes to fly planes in the Air Force and has already gained experience launching rockets through the program.

The national recognition holds special significance for cadets like Derrick and Fossen, who have hopes of attending the Service Academies.

"I think it all boils down to service, giving back to the community that's given so much to me, protecting our freedoms, it's an important part," said Derrick.

