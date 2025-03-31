Greenfield church looks to help Myanmar after devastating earthquake

GREENFIELD, Wis. — A congregation at the Emmanuel Chin Baptist Church came together in prayer Sunday and looked to do what they could to help their home country days after a catastrophic earthquake hit Myanmar.

Stanley Chung, a pastor of the church, first heard the news when he got a text message from one of his friends and fellow pastor.

"That was devastating news for our people," Chung said.

According to Chung, the 382 members of the congregation came to the US as refugees and the church holds services every Sunday where the community can gather.

This Sunday was different than a typical service. Members of the congregation looked to help those affected by the earthquake.

"The first thing that we did was pray for them," Chung said. "Today we are going to collect donations and we are going to share what we have with them. They are our people."

Donations will be accepted for the next two weeks.

The 7.7-magnitude earthquake that devastated Myanmar left over 1,600 dead as of Saturday,

It happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday and around two hours later, the area experienced a 6.7-magnitude aftershock.

The capital of Myanmar, Naypyidaw, recorded another 5.1-magnitude earthquake following the initial quake.

A search and rescue operation utilizing police, disaster relief and military is underway to remove the rubble, find survivors and recover the deceased.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip