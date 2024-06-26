Greendale native runs six marathons in six days to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis

GREENDALE, Wisc. — For months, Brittany Heintz Walters’ life has become consumed with one activity: running.

She will train whenever she has a free moment, anytime, anywhere.

In one week, she will take on the challenge of a lifetime, running six marathons in six days to raise awareness for multiple sclerosis.

“I have not always been a runner and I will say I haven't done anything like this before. So, I'm really excited to do it, but it's definitely something that's new to me,” said Heintz Walters.

TMJ4 News Brittany Heintz Walters, running six marathons in six days for MS.

The Greendale native says she was inspired to take part in the MS Run the US Relay after her college roommate and friend, Lisa, was diagnosed with MS a few years ago.

“We've stayed in touch but we haven't been as close as we were when we were roommates in college many years ago. So, it was really a neat way to connect and also work towards something that I'm really excited to do for MS and for her,” said Heintz Walters.

The chronic disease eats away at the body's central nervous system.

About 1 million Americans live with MS, with more than 20,000 in Wisconsin.

Brittany’s task is a big one.

On July 2, she'll take off on the Wisconsin leg of the national race.

Starting in Platteville, she'll run 161 miles, about 26 miles a day, until she makes her way back to Milwaukee.

"If you put your mind to it, and work hard towards something, you can accomplish it and it's really exciting to be able to do that here and support an important cause," said Heintz Walters.

Brittany says the training hasn’t been easy.

But, when she thinks about who and what she is running for, it pushes her to keep going.

“I take it for granted sometimes and so it's been a really good reminder that it's definitely a privilege and something that I'm very thankful to be able to move and run and to push through difficult situations,” said Heintz Walters.

If you would like to support Brittany on her run, click here.

