Green Monké to be the exclusive hemp-infused beverage of Pabst Theater Group

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee is known as Brew City, but a new beverage is coming to the Pabst Theater Group that uses hemp instead of hops.

Green Monké, a hemp-infused beverage company, entered into an agreement to be the exclusive provider of hemp drinks for the theater group.

Now, anyone who is looking for one of the company's Happy Sodas, can find them at the Miller High Life Theater, Riverside Theater, Pabst Theater, Turner Hall Ballroom and the Vivarium.

Pat Gleeson, CEO of Green Monké, said the goal is not only to provide a new beverage but also to attempt to bring younger audiences to the theater scene.

"Our goal is not only to enhance the overall guest experience — imagine watching your favorite artists and comedians perform after enjoying a Happy Soda or two — but also to creatively elevate the arts and attract a new generation of theatergoers in Milwaukee," he said.

The company was founded in 2022 by St. Peter's Spirits and is now recognized in North America and Europe for its hemp-based Delta-9 drinks and its cannabis-infused drinks, sold at regulated dispensaries.

According to the company, the drinks provide a "casual buzz, making them a favored substitute for alcoholic drinks."

“This partnership with Green Monké will help us to take the Pabst Theater Group live event experience to the next level, making this the perfect collaboration and kicking off the new year with a real high,” said Gary Witt, president & CEO of the Pabst Theater Group.

For more information, check out the company website here.

