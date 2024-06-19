Watch Now
Grandmother of Juneteenth Opal Lee says there is still work to be done

Opal Lee is known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth. She walked from her home in Fort Worth Texas to Washington, D.C. to call on lawmakers to make Juneteenth a national holiday.
Posted at 6:32 AM, Jun 19, 2024

It's been three years since Juneteenth was made a federal holiday.

President Joe Biden since the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law, establishing Juneteenth as a federal holiday, on June 17th, 2021.

96-year-old Opal Lee, a former teacher and activist, is known as the Grandmother of Juneteenth for her major role in making the holiday a federal one.

She walked from her home in Fort Worth, Texas to Washington, D.C. to call on lawmakers to make the declaration.

She made her way back to Milwaukee last year and said there is still work to be done.

"There's so many things that still need to be done," she says. "We have got to get rid of the homelessness and the joblessness and healthcare that some of us can get and others can't."

Lee has also written a children's book all about Juneteenth and wants it to be something all people celebrate.

