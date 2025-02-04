'Gordon Park Friends', Riverwest Radio to host District 3 candidates forum at Gordon Park Pavilion

MILWAUKEE — The Gordon Park Friends and Riverwest Radio (104.1 FM) are hosting a candidate forum this evening for the District 3 alderperson seat.

The event will take place at the Gordon Park Pavilion from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will be moderated by the League of Women Voters.

To submit a question for the candidates, use thislink. Each attendee may submit one question.

Questions must meet the following criteria:



Each question will be asked of every candidate and may not be directed at a specific candidate. Questions must pertain to the responsibilities of Milwaukee alderpersons.

A Milwaukee alderperson is a legislator and district administrator who represents their district’s citizens. They shape city policy and ensure their district receives necessary services.

For more information on the forum, click here.

