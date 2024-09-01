Gordon Park block party, resource fair focuses on 'whole person'

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Non-profit ECCHO held its first-ever Safe in Our Space block party Saturday at Gordon Park.

The event featured art projects, guided meditation, dance, and a slew of resource booths on housing, food security, and mental health.

ECCHO Lead Program Coordinator Michelle Gill said the event focused on body, mind, and soul.

Tahleel Mohieldin Michelle Gill is the lead program coordinator for Echo.

“It’s just really important that we sort of focus on the whole person,” Gill said. “That’s been kind of sort of the feedback I’ve been getting back.”

She also said the fun event was a great way to bring people together and get them engaged about the issues that really matter.

Tahleel Mohieldin Nia Smith attended the Safe in our Space block party.

“I think events like this are a great entry point for the community,” attendee Nia Smith said. “To come and do an art project but also maybe learn about reproductive freedom, learn about what’s happening.”

Gill said to pull off Saturday's event it took months of planning and community feedback.

TMJ4 News SOS block party attendees at Gordon Park work on art project

ECCHO, which stands for Engaging Communities to Change Health Outcome, is a civic engagement training program serving those impacted by systemic racism in Dane, Milwaukee, and Rock counties.

