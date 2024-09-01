Watch Now
NewsMilwaukee County

Actions

Gordon Park block party, resource fair focuses on 'whole person'

Milwaukee Non-profit ECCHO held its first-ever Safe in Our Space block party Saturday at Gordon Park.
SOS block party attendees work on art project
Posted

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Non-profit ECCHO held its first-ever Safe in Our Space block party Saturday at Gordon Park.

The event featured art projects, guided meditation, dance, and a slew of resource booths on housing, food security, and mental health.

ECCHO Lead Program Coordinator Michelle Gill said the event focused on body, mind, and soul.

Michelle Gill
Michelle Gill is the lead program coordinator for Echo.

“It’s just really important that we sort of focus on the whole person,” Gill said. “That’s been kind of sort of the feedback I’ve been getting back.”

She also said the fun event was a great way to bring people together and get them engaged about the issues that really matter.

Nia Smith
Nia Smith attended the Safe in our Space block party.

“I think events like this are a great entry point for the community,” attendee Nia Smith said. “To come and do an art project but also maybe learn about reproductive freedom, learn about what’s happening.”

Gill said to pull off Saturday's event it took months of planning and community feedback.

SOS block party attendees work on art project
SOS block party attendees at Gordon Park work on art project

ECCHO, which stands for Engaging Communities to Change Health Outcome, is a civic engagement training program serving those impacted by systemic racism in Dane, Milwaukee, and Rock counties.

Talk to us:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROFILE-PIC-VERDIN.png

Meet your northern Milwaukee County reporter: Gideon Verdin
PROFILE-PIC-JONES.png

Meet your downtown Milwaukee reporter: Brendyn Jones
PROFILE-PIC-ROJAS-CASTILLO.png

Meet your southern Milwaukee County reporter: Elaine Rojas-Castillo